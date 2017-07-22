Mary Louise Cahill Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Mary Louise Cahill, 91, formerly of Youngstown, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, July 22, 2017, at Humility House after a long and fulfilling life.

Mary Louise was born May 14, 1926, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Michael and Mary Dupay Schromofsky, and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a January, 1946, graduate of Chaney High School.

After graduation she worked at the former South Side Hospital as an x-ray technician, and then at the Youngstown Society for the Blind. She also held a position at Goodwill Industries.

Mrs. Cahill then dedicated her adult life to raising and caring for her family.

Mary Louise was a member of St. Brendan Church, the church choir and of the prayer chain.

She was also a member of the National Federation of the Blind and assisted with the operation of the former Home for the Blind on Fairgreen Avenue.

Mrs. Cahill, mother of nine, leaves to cherish her memory eight children, Mary Beth Gibbons of Youngstown, Sue Rendano of Florida, Brother Timothy Cahill of the Precious Blood Brothers in Dayton, Sister Sharon Cahill of the Humility of Mary Sisters in Villa Maria, Pennsylvania, Dr. Lois (David) Cavucci of Venice, Florida, Louise Mason of Fairhope, Alabama, Terrence (Joyce) Cahill of Youngstown and Thomas (Carolyn) Cahill of Columbus; 14 grandchildren, Michael (Santana) Gibbons, Mark Gibbons, Melissa Gibbons, Jennifer (Joseph) Brooks, Jeffrey (Dr. Michele) Bryan, Brittny Rendano, Giana Rendano, Lena Cavucci, Rachel Cavucci, Connor Mason, Terrence Cahill, Jr., Andrew J. (Emilie) Cahill, Spencer Cahill and Emily Cahill; 12 great-grandchildren and a son- in-law, Joseph Pilz of The Villages, Florida.

Besides her parents, a daughter, Carol Pilz; a grandson, Chaz Rendano; and a sister, Dorothy Mikula, preceded Mary Louise in death.

Family and friends may call from 5 – 7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Road, Youngstown.

Funeral services will begin Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Brendan Church, 2800 Oakwood Avenue, Youngstown. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.



Order Flowers Here