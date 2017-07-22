Phyllis “Tootie” Picciotto Obituary

FARRELL, Pennsylvania – Phyllis “Tootie” Picciotto of Farrell passed away at 6:03 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2017, at UPMC Passavant- McCandless Hospital in Pittsburgh, she was 92.

Mrs. Picciotto was born October 15, 1924, in Farrell, a daughter of Luigi and Phyllis (Monaco) Capozzoli.

She was a lifelong area resident and a 1942 graduate of Farrell High School and later in life she studied psychology at Edinboro University, Farrell Campus.

Tootie had a long career in sales. She was employed at the former Ben Franklin Five and Dime Store, the former Garrick’s Women’s Fashion Store and as a book keeper at the former Montgomery Ward in Sharon. In 1948, Tootie began working for the family business, Pic Electric in Farrell, in the lighting gallery until she retired at the age of 90.

Tootie was a member of Our Lady of Fatima Church in Farrell, where she was involved in the Bethany Club, St. Anthony procession and helped run the fish fry for the school. She was a longtime benefactor of the Youngstown Symphony and its Junior Symphony, where she assisted arranging to bring numerous performers to the area.

Tootie enjoyed playing bridge, praying the rosary, cooking every Sunday and holiday meals for her family and was an avid reader.

Her husband, Francis L. Picciotto, whom she married on January 15, 1946, passed away December 30, 1986.

Tootie will be sadly missed by her family, which includes three sons, William F. Picciotto of Pittsburgh; Francis X. Picciotto and his wife, Georgia of West Middlesex and Philip F. Picciotto and his wife, Marianne of Farrell; seven grandchildren, Luigi M., Francis J. and William A. Picciotto, Toni Gardner, Philip J. Picciotto, Teresa Cruse and Mario A. Picciotto and two nieces, Gail Puntureri and Judith Carpenter.

In addition to her husband, Tootie was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Ida Picciotto and Rose Puntureri.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St. in Sharon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in Our Lady of Fatima Church, 601 Roemer Blvd in Farrell, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be at St. Anthony’s Cemetery in Hermitage.



