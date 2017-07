NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – A body was found in a box truck in the Niles Pep Boys parking lot Saturday afternoon.

Officials say the body is that of a 58-year-old man.

His family found him in the truck. When they realized he wouldn’t wake up, they called police.

It is believed the man died of natural causes. Official cause of death will be announced after a coroner’s report.

