Storm Team 27: Chance for storms return Sunday

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Tonight there is a chance to see scattered showers and maybe a few rumbles of thunder. Overnight that chance for rain will decrease. It will be a warmer night with lows only expected to drop in the upper 60s.

The chance for rain returns on Sunday. These will be pop up showers and storms mainly into the afternoon hours. Highs will return to the low 80s.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or storms. Mostly early. (40%)

Low: 69

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 83

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers. (30% PM)

High: 79

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 83 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 80 Low: 63

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 59