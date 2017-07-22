VP Mike Pence to speak at Ohio Republican Party fundraiser

Pence is the featured speaker Saturday at the annual fundraising event being held at Ohio State University

The Associated Press and WCMH Published:
Indiana Gov. Mike Pence officially accepts VP nomination at RNC in Cleveland.

COLUMBUS (WCMH/AP) —Vice President Mike Pence will address the Ohio Republican Party’s annual dinner in Columbus.

Pence is the featured speaker Saturday at the annual fundraising event being held at Ohio State University. He landed around 2:45 p.m.

It’s Pence’s second visit to the battleground state in less than a month. He traveled to Cleveland on June 28 to tour a manufacturing facility.

Pence recently sparred with Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich over their differences on federal health care legislation. Kasich doesn’t plan to attend the dinner, citing a family obligation.

Allies of President Donald Trump took over Ohio’s state GOP from Kasich supporters after Trump won the White House.

The event will take place in the grand ballroom at the Ohio Union. Doors open to ticketholders at 4:30pm. Tickets for the event ranged between $35 for College Republicans up to $5,000 for the host level.

Sen. Rob Portman will also be in attendance.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s