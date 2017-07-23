2 days from Trump’s visit, how does the Valley feel about the President?

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In just two days, President Donald Trump will be in the Mahoning Valley for a rally at Covelli Centre.

Ahead of his Tuesday visit, WKBN on Sunday explored how people feel about the President.

“I’m so excited!” Margaret Higgins said about Trump’s upcoming visit. “He’s a wonderful good man and he’s trying so hard.”

Trump’s supporters say they’re impressed with the first six months of his presidency.

“I think we all need to give him an opportunity to tell us what he wants to do for us,” Betty Ann Fennessey said. “And just have some faith in him and stop all the negativity.”

Not everyone is as excited or approving, though.

“I don’t really care that he’s coming to the Valley,” James Glista said. “I’m kind of embarrassed that he’s coming to our area.”

“A childish rant — he’s got absolutely zero done,” Rodger Jones said. “To me, it’s an incredible smear on [former president Barack] Obama.”

Trump’s supporters hope his speech Tuesday will focus on action in the White House.

“Well, he’s going to have to talk about jobs — security for people,” Fennessey said.

Others say they don’t trust a word Trump says.

“It’s a reality show and it’s entertainment,” Jones said. “And it’s not funny. It’s not funny. You’re dealing with lives.”

You can watch President Trump’s speech live on Tuesday night. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast from the Covelli Centre on MyYTV.

The speech is scheduled to start around 7 p.m.

Those interested in attending the event are being told to register through Trump’s website.