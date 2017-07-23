Alexis C. McDonald-Alexander Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Alexis C. McDonald-Alexander, 41, of Niles, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital after a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born June 28, 1976 in Warren, the daughter of Richard and Arelene (Brooks) McDonald and had lived in the area all her life.

Alexis was a 1994 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and valedictorian of her class at Laurel Technical Institute.

She had worked for General Electric for 16 years and most recently was employed with Youth Intensive Services in Network Administration and Security.

A member of Grace AME Church, she enjoyed traveling, couponing, reading, gadgets and technology, spending time with her nieces and nephew and her two puppies, Prince and Mocha.

She will be sadly missed by her adoring husband, Craig Alexander, whom she married August 2, 2014; her loving mother, Arelene McDonald of Warren; a sister, Melanie L. Saffold of Columbus; a brother, Sterling L. Saffold of Grove City, Ohio; a half-sister, Rose McDonald Jones of Masury; a half-brother, Kevin McDonald of Columbus; three nieces, Aladrienne Williams, N’Diah Saffold, and Aja McDonald; three nephews, Zheriek Saffold, Brandon and Christopher Johnson and her in-laws, Connie and Edward DeLeo and Robert and Joyce Alexander all of Erie, Pennsylvania.

Preceding her in death are a half-sister, Lynda McDonald; her maternal grandparents, John W. and Anna Mae Hester and her paternal grandparents, James and Carmen McDonald.

Services are 11:00 a.m. on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Grace AME Church.

Interment will follow at Pineview Memorial Park.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by Staton Borowski Funeral Home.



