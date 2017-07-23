Audrey Jean (Logiudice) Michaelian Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Funeral services will be Friday July 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Fox Funeral Home, Boardman, for Audrey Jean Michaelian, who passed away Sunday, July 23, 2017.

Audrey was born on February 26, 1941 in Youngstown to Anthony and Mary Smolek LoGiudice.

She attended Boardman High School and Youngstown State University.

For the last 20 years she resided in Akron, Ohio.

Through her long battle with MS, she became a valued part of the Multiple Sclerosis Community. While she was still physically able, the MS Society, attracted to her sense of humor, would send her to visit other patients with the same disease. Through her sharing experiences, she not only made them laugh, she often gave them hope but Audrey always said she got more out of it than they did.

Audrey is survived by her daughter, Jennifer Michaelian of Akron, Ohio; her son, Mark Michaelian of St. Petersburg, Florida; two brothers, David LoGiudice of Boardman and Jack LoGiudice of Los Angeles, California; as well as her two grandsons, John Michael Strobel and Evan Wright.

Material tributes may be made to The National MS Society, 6155 Rockslide Way, Independence, Ohio 44131 or Mill Creek Metro Park, PO Box 596, Canfield, Ohio 44406.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send condolences.

Order Flowers Here

A television tribute will air Wednesday, July 26 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.