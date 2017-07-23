Canfield police uses special heat alarm system for K9 safety

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Canfield Police just introduced its newest K9 earlier this week. And with right now being the dog days of summer, the department knows it must protect Rocky from the heat.

“Heat stroke is one main concern we always talk about as dog handlers,” Canfield PD officer Chad DeBarr said. “Make sure our dogs never have it.”

Rocky isn’t just Officer DeBarr’s K9 partner for work — he’s a part of his family. So keeping him safe, especially when it’s sweltering hot, is a top priority.

DeBarr’s K9 Unit comes specially equipped with something called a “hot and pop system.” It’s basically an alarm unit that reads the temperature inside the car.

DeBarr says his is set to 75 degrees to alert him.

“Once that hits 75, I have an alarm that goes off,” he said. “Windows all come down and my siren goes off. I also wear a pager on my belt that lets me know when it’s getting too hot in the vehicle.”

DeBarr also says Rocky always has water in the back of the car, along with his own separate air conditioning unit.

“These hot summer days, we want to make sure the dog is in the shade — he’s off the pavement,” he said. “He’s off the pavement for long periods of time, because they can get their paws burnt.”

Brandt Athey is a veterinarian with Austintown Veterinary Clinic. He says, for some dogs, it’s easy for them to overheat, especially if they’re bad at breathing.

“Dogs don’t sweat like humans do,” Athey said. “They got only a few places where they can lose moisture, and therefore, heat. One of them is the paw pads, the other is the mouth and tongue. And what they have to do is pant their way into a cooler temperature.”

Read more about Rocky here. He was introduced by Canfield PD Tuesday.