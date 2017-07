CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Hot rods, classic and antique cars will be on display in Canfield today, sponsored by Dave and Ed’s Super Auto Events.

The car show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Canfield Fairgrounds, located at 7265 Columbiana Canfield Road.

Tickets are $7 per person and free for children 12 years old and under.

For more information, check out Dave and Ed’s website.