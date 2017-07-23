Donald J. Daoust Obituary

July 23, 2017 Obituary

Donald J. Daoust, Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania - obit

PYMATUNING TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania – Donald J. Daoust, age 68, of S. Maysville Rd. in Pymatuning Twp. near Transfer, passed away Sunday morning, July 23, 2017 in Sharon Regional Health System after suffering an apparent heart attack at his residence.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 3, 1949 to Clarence J. and Elizabeth (Fornelli) Daoust.

He was a 1967 graduate of Sharon High School and had worked for 26 years in the blast furnace department at the former Sharon Steel Farrell plant, retiring in 1992. He then worked for 18 years at Cottage Gardens in Hermitage, retiring in 2010. In addition, he also ran a nursery in Transfer for many years selling plants and pumpkins.

He was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville.

On June 1, 1971, he married the former Susan “Diane” Calvin, she survives at home. Also surviving are four daughters, Theresa Daoust of Hubbard, Ohio, Nancy Daoust of Las Vegas, Melissa Galaska of Sharon and Bernadette Jackard and her fiancé, Tom Zachary of Westfield, New York; a brother, Kenneth Daoust and his wife, Cristal of Hermitage and nine grandchildren, Kaitlyn Graybill, Marilyn Rose, Nathan Rose, Marissa Rose, Malinda Rose, Taylor Galaska, Isabella Galaska, Baylee Jackard and Zoe Jackard.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a grandson, Aidan Jackard.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, July 26, 2017 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St. in Greenville.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Michael Roman Catholic Church 5 N. High St. in Greenville with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial with committal prayers will be in St. Michael Cemetery in Greenville.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High St., Greenville, Pennsylvania 16125 or Kennedy Catholic High School Endowment Fund, 2120 Shenango Valley FWY, Hermitage, Pennsylvania 16148.


