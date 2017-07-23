Freeland’s arm, Rockies’ bats key 13-3 win over Pirates

Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth

DENVER (AP) – Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the Colorado Rockies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Sunday.

Reynolds connected for a second homer in the eighth, his second multihomer game of the season and 25th of his career.

Freeland (10-7), whose July 9 no-hit bid against the Chicago White Sox was broken up by Melky Cabrera’s one-out single in the ninth, allowed two runs on six hits while striking out three and walking two. He moved into a tie with teammate Antonio Senzatela for most wins among major league rookies this season.

In between the starts, Freeland threw three hitless innings against the New York Mets on July 15 in his first career relief appearance.

