Girard crime activity: Burger King employee reports being assaulted by group

Sunday, July 16

11:00 a.m. – 200 block of E. Wilson Ave., a woman reported that someone threw eggs at her daughter’s vehicle for two nights in a row.

9:26 p.m. – 300 block of S. State St., a Burger King employee reported being assaulted by a group of people after telling them loitering there was prohibited. Police checked the area but couldn’t find the suspects. The victim had a cut near his eye.

Monday, July 17

6:30 a.m. – Mill Street, an employee of Shelly and Sands Construction reported that someone broke a window out of their bulldozer and used the machine to run over a port-a-potty and another bulldozer. That person then caused damage to the bulldozer’s ignition.

2:07 p.m. – 100 block of Gordon St., a man reported receiving 26 voicemails from a woman who he believed also left a portable speaker, resembling a bomb, on the front seat of his car. He said the woman suffered from a mental illness and wasn’t taking her medication.

11:39 p.m. – 400 block of N. St. Clair Ave., a man reported that two boys, ages 14 and 11, kicked his back door, causing damage to the door frame. He said surveillance video then showed the boys stealing pruning sheers and urinating on his back porch. Then another neighbor knocked on the door and left, according to a police report.

Tuesday, July 18

2:32 p.m. – 500 block of Powers Ave., a woman reported sending checks for almost $12,000 to two addresses after receiving a phone call and letters saying she would receive a new BMW car. The notices said she had to send money to claim the car.

Wednesday, July 19

12:31 a.m. – 400 block of N. St. Clair St., police received reports that a juvenile was knocking on a door and then running away. Police said the boy was shown doing so on a video surveillance system.

3:24 p.m. – 300 block of E. Prospect St., a woman reported that a man contacted her 16-year-old daughter on Facebook after meeting her at Tod Park. The woman said she was concerned due to the age difference.

Thursday, July 20

5:55 p.m. – 100 block of Smithsonian St., a man reported that he left his lawnmower at the end of the driveway while he went around the house. When he returned, the mower was gone. Several neighbors said they saw a man load the mower into his truck.

10:35 p.m. – 1000 block of Patricia Dr., an officer investigating the theft of a lawnmower found it in the bed of a truck. The fiancée of the owner of the truck told police her fiancée found the lawnmower next to a curb while looking for scrap metal. The lawnmower was confiscated and a report was filed.

Friday, July 21

4:10 a.m. – 700 block of Churchill Rd., three people were charged with criminal trespass after a report of a suspicious vehicle whose occupants were looking into cars in the area. The driver told police they were at the apartments to see a woman named Jamie, but police said he didn’t know Jamie’s last name. A woman named Jamie who lived in the apartments said she didn’t know any of the people in the vehicle.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: