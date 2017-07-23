Kluber strikes out season-high 14, Indians top Blue Jays 8-1

The Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep

By Published:
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Corey Kluber pitches to Houston Astros' Preston Tucker during the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, July 7, 2015, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
AP

CLEVELAND (AP) – Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kluber (8-3) showed no signs of the stiff neck that pushed back his scheduled start Friday with another dominating performance.

The right-hander allowed five hits, including Kevin Pillar’s leadoff homer in the third, and reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time in 16 starts. Kluber fell four strikeouts short of matching his career-high 18 against St. Louis in 2015.

The 2014 AL Cy Young winner fanned the first two hitters in the eighth before walking Josh Donaldson, ending a nine-pitch at-bat. The right-hander received a standing ovation from the crowd of 30,701 after being removed by manager Terry Francona.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s