Kluber strikes out season-high 14, Indians top Blue Jays 8-1

CLEVELAND (AP) – Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

Kluber (8-3) showed no signs of the stiff neck that pushed back his scheduled start Friday with another dominating performance.

The right-hander allowed five hits, including Kevin Pillar’s leadoff homer in the third, and reached double figures in strikeouts for the ninth time in 16 starts. Kluber fell four strikeouts short of matching his career-high 18 against St. Louis in 2015.

The 2014 AL Cy Young winner fanned the first two hitters in the eighth before walking Josh Donaldson, ending a nine-pitch at-bat. The right-hander received a standing ovation from the crowd of 30,701 after being removed by manager Terry Francona.

