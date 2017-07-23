More than 25 churches gather in Warren to spread positivity

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Members of more than 25 churches came together Sunday at the Warren Amphitheater for a night of worship.

There was singing, dancing and much celebration of faith for the event called “We Are One.”

Organizers said with the heroin epidemic, gun violence and other negative things going on in the community, they wanted to give the the young people in their parishes something positive.

“We wanted our churches to come together — from our young people to our millennials — and let them share a message of hope, of encouragement and most of all the love of Jesus Christ,” Pastor Joseph Walker said.

The churches are part of the Trumbull County Interdenominational Ministerial Alliance. Pastor Walker said it’s a growing group that wants parishes to work together more to celebrate faith.