Nick J. Salapata Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Nick J. Salapata, 62, passed away peacefully at 7:15 a.m. on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at the Brierfield Manor in Austintown, following a five year illness.

Nick was born in Warren, Ohio on August 1, 1954, the son of the late John Paul and Mary Carmela (Chuirazzi) Salapata and has lived in Niles all his life.

Nick was employed for 38 years for the City of Niles Street Department and retired in 2010.

He was a 1972 Niles McKinley High School graduate.

He was a member of Saint Stephen Church, the Niles Order of the Moose Lodge and Niles Frontliners organization.

Nick enjoyed golfing and organized the St. Stephen Church annual golf outing fundraiser. He also was an expert at making wine and was a longtime Niles Youth League baseball coach. Nick was a huge fan, watched and supported the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cleveland Browns, Indians, Cavaliers and Dodgers.

Nick is survived by his wife, Rosalind Flaviano Salapata, whom he married on September 5, 2010; a son, Andrew Salapata of Boardman; a daughter, Samantha Salapata of Norwalk, Ohio; a stepson, Michael Mann and a stepdaughter, Vanessa Mann, both of Niles; a brother, Harry (Kathy) Salapata of Niles; three sisters, Rosemary Neal, Carolyn Salapata, both of Niles and Marilyn (Dennis) Stevens of Girard as well as numerous nephews and nieces and great-nephews and great-nieces living in the area.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 2 in Saint Stephen Church with Rev. Richard Murphy officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour before the services from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the church.

Funeral arrangements handled by Holeton-Yuhasz funeral Home. Please visit www.holetonyuhasz.com to send online condolences to the Salapata family.

