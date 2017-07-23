Ohio colleges to make emergency grants available to students

The money is payable to whomever the student owes and won't cover costs for tuition, housing or books

By Published: Updated:
money generic

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – A Wisconsin-based nonprofit is funding a two-year program that would make emergency grants available to some low-income students at 11 Ohio colleges and universities.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Great Lakes Higher Education Corporation & Affiliates is the program’s primary funding source.

An Ohio State University Office of Student Life spokesman says grants of as much as $1,000 could help students stay in school instead of dropping out because of financial problems. The money is payable to whomever the student owes and won’t cover costs for tuition, housing or books.

Other schools receiving funding from the program are University of Akron, Cleveland State University, University of Toledo, Xavier University, Heidelberg University, Lourdes University, Mercy College of Ohio, Notre Dame College of Ohio, Ohio Wesleyan and Union Institute and University.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s