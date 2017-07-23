Ohio set to resume executions, child killer awaits appeals

(AP) – Ohio is coming closer to carrying out its first execution in more than three years.

Condemned child killer Ronald Phillips is scheduled to be executed Wednesday, but he still has appeals pending the U.S. Supreme Court.

Phillips has been on death row since 1993 in the brutal killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year old daughter in Akron.

Documents say Phillips told a police detective he threw the girl against a wall, beat her and raped her the day she died. The state’s parole board has called the killing “among the worst of the worst.”

Executions in Ohio have been on hold since 2104.

The state has had trouble finding new supplies of drugs, and death row inmates made an unsuccessful challenge of Ohio’s plans for a new three-drug execution method.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)