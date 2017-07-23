Paul F. Gates Obituary

CHAMPION, Ohio – Paul F. Gates, 92, of Champion, died Sunday, July 23, 2017 at Windsor House of Champion.

He was born May 12, 1925 in Hartford, the son of Fred and Anna (Heible) Gates, and had lived in the area all his life.

Paul was a World War II veteran of the U.S. Navy, where he served on the U.S.S. Saratoga.

He worked for Packard Electric as a machine repairman.

He was a member of Champion Church of God and enjoyed tinkering with cars.

Surviving are his son, Gary (Ellie) Gates, with whom he made his home in Champion; three grandchildren, Andrew (Stacey) Gates, Leeanne (Raymond) Neumeier, and Lauren (Mitchell) Metheney and four great-grandchildren, Haleigh, Lexiah, Raegan and Lucas.

Preceding him in death are his wife, Dottie (Preston) Gates, whom he married in 1968 and who died in 2003; a son, Fred Gates and two brothers, Lawrence and Lloyd Gates.

Services are 3:00 pm Friday, July 28, 2017 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with Pastor Dennie Land officiating.

Full military honors will be conferred following the service.

Friends may call 2:00 – 3:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. His remains will be laid to rest at a later date at Hartford West Street Cemetery.



