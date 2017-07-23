Police: 3 found dead after reported shooting near Erie

3 people were deceased at the scene in an area containing some mobile homes and houses behind a machine shop

NORTH EAST, Pa. (AP) – Authorities say three people have been found dead after a reported shooting in a home near Erie in Pennsylvania.

State police at the scene in North East Township confirmed that three people were deceased at the scene in an area containing some mobile homes and houses behind a machine shop.

Police said Sunday afternoon that they weren’t looking for any suspects. Troopers and first responders in northwestern Pennsylvania’s Erie County were called to the home shortly after 11 a.m. Sunday.

Neighbor James Landon told the Erie Times-News that he was getting ready for bed Saturday night when he heard three to five loud “pops” that he thought were fireworks but later suspected were gunshots.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the individuals or any information about the relationships between them.

