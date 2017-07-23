Police use pepper spray to disperse protest outside St. Louis jail

Temperatures were forecast to be near 100 during the weekend

By Published:
Protests Generic

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police used pepper spray to disperse a crowd protesting outside the city’s medium-security jail because of lack of air conditioning at the facility.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports critics have sought to close the jail for years, alleging unsanitary conditions and abuse by guards.

About 150 people protested Friday evening outside the prison, demanding that the workhouse be closed. The pepper spray was used shortly after officers ordered the crowd to leave.

Temperatures were forecast to be near 100 during the weekend.

City Corrections Commissioner Dale Glass says a heat safety plan is in place, with the cafeteria and other common areas serving as cooling stations. He says medical help is available and inmates have 24-hour access to cooling items such as water and ice.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s