Rose Marie Theresa Carney Obituary

HOWLAND, Ohio – Rose Marie Theresa Carney, 77, of Howland, died on Sunday, July 23, 2017 at St. Joseph Health Center.

She was born on March 1, 1940 in Youngstown, the daughter of Nick and Mary (Dandino) Johntony and had lived in the area all her life.

A nurse, Rose graduated from the St. Elizabeth’s Nursing School and had worked for both PsyCare and St. Joseph Health Center.

A family woman, her son, Brian was the center of her life as well as her other children and grandchildren.

She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church and enjoyed music, dancing, shopping, purses, bingo and the racetrack.

Surviving are her husband, James T. Carney, whom she married on November 22, 1962; six children, Renee (Jeff) Wollet of Cortland, Kelly (Michael) Semple of Warren, Brian Carney of Howland, Carrie (Jeff) Schlatt of Howland, Tim (Jennifer) Carney of Olney, Maryland and Ann (Dale) Gebhardt of Howland; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and a sister, Mary Jane Swift of Girard.

Preceding her in death are her parents and three brothers, John, Baldwin and Nick Johntony.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 27 at Blessed Sacrament Church, with Fr. Thomas McCarthy officiating.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Burial of her remains will take place at a later date.

Material contributions may be made to the St. Jude Foundation.

Please visit www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com to send online condolences to the Carney family.

