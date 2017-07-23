Since 2014, success on the gridiron has been difficult to come by for Mercer

Related Coverage Mercer high school football schedule 2017

2017 Mercer Football Preview

Head Coach: Pat McClearn, 13th season (65-64)

Last Season: 0-9 (0-8), 9th place in Region 2

Classification: AA

The Good News

Junior Dylan Hetrick will be welcomed back into his role as quarterback. Hetrick completed 63 of 145 passes (43.4%) for 816 yards while tossing 4 TDs. Senior Jimmy Amon is back as well as he gained 227 yards on 58 rushes (3.9 avg) and led the team in receiving with 244 yards and 20 receptions (12.2 avg). Junior receiver Brian Shevitz was one of Hetrick’s favorite targets as he finished with 16 catches and 157 yards receiving. Last year, coach McClearn had a large sophomore class which included 11 counting Hetrick, Shevitz and Zack Previty (79 receiving yards).

2017 Schedule

Aug. 26 – at Lakeview, 7

Sept. 1 – Hickory, 7

Sept. 8 – at Sharpsville, 7

Sept. 15 – Slippery Rock, 7

Sept. 22 – at Wilmington, 7

Sept. 29 – Sharon, 7

Oct. 6 – at Reynolds, 7

Oct. 13 – at Eisenhower, 7

Oct. 20 – Greenville, 7

Oct. 27 – Saegertown, 7

Challenges

The offense was able to score three touchdowns in a single game just once last season (week 1 vs. Lakeview). Over the course of their final eight games, the Mustangs averaged only 3.5 points and were shut out four times. Mercer has now lost 18-games in a row. During that stretch, the Mustangs have topped 200 total yards only three times. Isaiah Bartolone (206 rushing yards) is one of ten players who have since graduated which also includes the likes of Nathan Knopp (158 yards receiving), Josh Robertson (151 yards receiving) and Hunter Kaster.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 52.7% (58-52)

Playoff Appearances: 6

Playoff Record: 6-6

Region Championships: 1 (2007)

Region Record: 37-34

2016 Results

Greenville 34 Mustangs 7

Eisenhower 7 Mustangs 6

Reynolds 41 Mustangs 2

Sharon 42 Mustangs 0

Wilmington 56 Mustangs 13

Slippery Rock 35 Mustangs 0

Sharpsville 33 Mustangs 0

Hickory 70 Mustangs 0

Lakeview 24 Mustangs 22

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 5.6 (56th in Area)

Total Offense: 130.0

Passing Offense: 90.7

Rushing Offense: 48.3

Scoring Defense: 38.0 (54th in Area)

…The Mustangs allowed over 33-points to be scored per game for the third straight year (2014: 35.8; 2015: 33.9; 2016: 38.0).

Key Number

October 25, 2013. The last date that Mercer won a league football game. A 26-15 victory over Farrell was the last time that the Mustangs a region matchup. They’ve suffered through 20 consecutive losses since then in their league.

Featured Stat

It’s been three years without Mercer seeing both a 500-yard rusher and a 500-yard passer on the roster. In 2013, Logan Clarke threw for 2406 yards and also led the team with 644 yards on the ground.

(Leading rusher and passer)

2016: Jimmy Amon (227 yards rushing)/Dylan Hetrick (816 yards passing)

2015: Jimmy Amon (623 yards rushing)/Eric Gawne (105 yards passing)

2014: Logan Clarke (470 yards rushing)/Logan Clarke (2426 yards passing)