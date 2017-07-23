Son charged in death of father; body left on couch for weeks

Police said the decomposing body was covered in blankets and a sleeping bag with pillows over the head

FRACKVILLE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.

Twenty-four-year-old Tyler Swantek faces Schuylkill County charges including first- and third-degree murder in the death of 49-year-old Todd Swantek, whose body was found May 24 on the couch of the Frackville home the two men formerly shared.

Police said the decomposing body was covered in blankets and a sleeping bag with pillows over the head. Authorities said the son hadn’t allowed people into the home since mid-April and asked a friend to buy him incense and scented candles.

Court documents don’t list a defense attorney; a public defender representing Swantek in a separate drug case didn’t immediately return a message seeking comment Saturday.

