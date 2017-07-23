Storm Team 27: Chance for evening storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
This evening we are tracking showers and storms pushing into the Valley. There is a chance for some stronger storms in the area. Then as we head into the overnight hours we are going to see those storms decrease.
There is a chance for showers heading into Monday but better weather is on the way Tuesday.
FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
Low: 65
Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 80
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)
Low: 59
Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76
Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84 Low: 59
Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84 Low: 64
Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79 Low: 65
Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 60
Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82 Low: 58