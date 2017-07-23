Storm Team 27: Chance for evening storms

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This evening we are tracking showers and storms pushing into the Valley. There is a chance for some stronger storms in the area. Then as we head into the overnight hours we are going to see those storms decrease.

There is a chance for showers heading into Monday but better weather is on the way Tuesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 80

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)

Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 79 Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 82 Low: 58