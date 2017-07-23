Storm Team 27: Chance for evening storms

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast thunderstorm lightning

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

This evening we are tracking showers and storms pushing into the Valley. There is a chance for some stronger storms in the area. Then as we head into the overnight hours we are going to see those storms decrease.

There is a chance for showers heading into Monday but better weather is on the way Tuesday.

FORECAST

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 80

Monday night: Partly cloudy. Chance for isolated showers. (30%)
Low: 59

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 84    Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 84    Low: 64

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 79    Low: 65

Saturday: Partly sunny.
High: 78    Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.
High: 82    Low: 58

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s