Storm Team 27: Storm chances return today

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The second half of the weekend is looking less soggy, but the chance for showers and storms will stay in the forecast. Skies will be mostly cloudy and the chance for seeing a few showers or t-storms will be best in the afternoon. There’s the risk for a stronger storm. Temperatures will be back to the 80s this afternoon, but cooler air will return for the first part of the workweek.

FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. Mainly in the afternoon. (40%)

High: 83

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers or thunderstorms. (60%)

Low: 65

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for afternoon showers or thunderstorm. (30% PM)

High: 80

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 77 Low: 60

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 84 Low: 59

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 84 Low: 65

Friday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower or thunderstorm. (20%)

High: 77 Low: 64

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 60

Sunday: Partly sunny.

High: 81 Low: 57