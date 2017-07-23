With the amount of talent which left Reynolds this offseason, optimism in abound in Raider town

Related Coverage Reynolds high school football schedule 2017

2017 Reynolds Football Preview

Head Coach: Josh Mull, 5th season (14-26)

Last Season: 4-6 (3-5), T-6th place in Region 2

Classification: AA

More:High School Football previews from other teams

The Good News

The Reynolds’ ground attack has been a strength of the Raiders’ offense for sometime now. In 2016, the team averaged 269 yards per game on the ground. In 2015, they averaged 262.1 yards rushing per contest. In 2014, they averaged 229.9 yards. The two years prior (2012 and 2013), the Raiders rushed for 241.3 and 253.3 yards per outing. Senior David King is the only runner who returns who carried the ball at least 10 times. King gained 100 yards on 11 totes and scored once. He also caught a pair of passes for 49 yards. The offensive line returns three starters which includes sophomore center Evan Miller, senior guard Riley Miller and senior tackle Jarod Miller. The team’s leading receiver Tyler Gill is back for his senior season after hauling in 12 passes for 164 yards (2 TDs). Senior Tylir Shannon got reps at quarterback as he completed 8 of 25 passes (32.0%) for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Sophomore Brice McClosky will also receive an opportunity to play quarterback this Fall. Leading the defensive unit will be a pair of seniors in defensive end Devin Weaver (34 tackles, 2 sacks) and safety Matt Gosser (21 tackles, 3 INTs). Also returning in the secondary will be Shannon and Gill. Junior defensive tackle Derrek Sheehan will anchor the line.

Coach Mull indicates, “The strengths we have going for us this year are that we come off our first playoff appearance in a decade and we’ve had success with these freshmen through senior classes in our junior high and junior varsity programs.”

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Slippery Rock, 7

Sept. 1 – at Sharon, 7

Sept. 8 – at Cambridge Springs, 7

Sept. 15 – at Lakeview, 7

Sept. 22 – Sharpsville, 7

Sept. 29 – at Wilmington, 7

Oct. 6 – Mercer, 7

Oct. 13 – Greenville, 7

Oct. 20 – at Hickory, 7

More:High School Football schedules from other teams

Challenges

Returning Starters: Offense – 4; Defense – 3

“We’re in a situation, where we have a ton of question marks,” Mull says. “We’re hoping we can use those successes to continue to grow as a program.”

With all the talk about the Raiders’ rushing attack, facts are that they lost six of their top seven ball carriers from a season ago including Damion Gearhart (894 yards), Garrett Daniello (646 yards) and Ryan McQuown (419 yards). Gearhart averaged 8.3 yards per carry while scoring a total of 8 offensive touchdowns (6 rushing, 2 receiving). Daniello, the team’s starting quarterback, led the team with 9 rushing touchdowns. He also threw for another 5 scores and completed 32 of 83 passes (38.6%) for 422 yards. McQuown led the Raiders with a 8.4 rushing average (50 carries, 419 yards) and caught another 4 passes for 47 yards last Fall. The team will also be without five of their top seven pass catchers including Joel Leise – who caught 11 balls for 168 yards. Leise will be missed on defense as well as he led the team in tackles a year ago (72). Reynolds graduated seven of their top eight tacklers from a year ago including the team leaders in quarterback sacks (Jared Uhrin & David Baptiste – 5). Offensive lineman Mike Huffman also graduated after a strong senior campaign.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 25.3% (25-74)

Playoff Appearances: 1

Playoff Record: 0-1

Region Championships: None

Region Record: 14-50

2016 Results

Iroquois 41 Raiders 24*

Hickory 54 Raiders 7

Greenville 27 Raiders 0

Raiders 41 Mercer 2

Wilmington 35 Raiders 6

Sharpsville 32 Raiders 29

Raiders 64 Lakeview 16

Raiders 32 Cambridge Springs 30

Sharon 45 Raiders 10

Raiders 13 Slippery Rock 7

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 22.6 (36th in Area)

Total Offense: 326.5

Passing Offense: 57.5

Rushing Offense: 269.0

Scoring Defense: 28.9 (41st in Area)

…Reynolds has averaged above 20-points per game in each of the last five seasons.

Key Number

Last year, Reynolds allowed the most points to be scored (28.9) since 2010 (35.0).

Featured Stat

Seven players have rushed for over 500-yards during a season for Reynolds since 2011:

Mike Millero – 1520 (2013)

Mike Millero – 1370 (2014)

Mike Millero – 1281 (2012)

Dylan McDanel – 969 (2015)

Garrett Daniello – 900 (2015)

Damion Gearhart – 894 (2016)

Garrett Daniello – 646 (2016)

Kellen Gursky – 616 (2012)

Jalen Sims – 610 (2011)

Jacob Leipheimer – 555 (2013)