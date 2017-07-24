Ann Senanefes Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Ann Senanefes, 90, of State Route 517, passed away peacefully early Monday morning, July 24, 2017 at her home.

Mrs. Senanefes was born on August 3, 1926 in Sabraton, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Theologas and Sophia (Mouhlas) Harris and had lived in Lisbon most of her life.

Ann was employed at the former Tag-a-long trailer company in Washingtonville and was a member of the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church in Youngstown, where she was active in the Philoptchos Society.

She was an avid card player and member of ONO Card Club, the Talk L Club and the Red Hats.

Ann is survived by her husband, Charles, whom she married on June 22, 1947; daughters, Marlene K. Senanefes, Elaine (Andrew) Tenzek and Faye Traversa; grandchildren, Matthew (Aimee) Tenzek, Andrea (Tom) Gruhalla, Melissa (Lee) Sperber and Jenna Marie Traversa and great-grandchildren, Lillian, Elise and Juliette Tenzek, Caroline Gruhalla and Lucas Sperber.

In addition to her parents, Ann was preceded in death by her sister, Ethel Harris; infant sister, Jean Harris and by her brothers, Ernest, John and Peter Harris.

The liturgy will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 29 at the Eells-Leggett-Stauffer Funeral Home, 215 West Lincoln Way, Lisbon with the Rev. Father Joseph Di Stefano officiating.

Burial will follow at the Lisbon Cemetery.

The family will receive guests from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, July 28 at the funeral home.

The family suggests that, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 220 North Walnut Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503.

Friends may also send online condolences at www.eells-leggett-stauffer.com.

