Another Ohio nursing home added to national ‘worst nursing homes’ list

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – Every month, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updates its Special Focus Facilities Initiative.

The list names the nation’s worst nursing homes, according to specific standards. There are five different categories of nursing home statuses in the initiative, from newly added homes to homes that are improving.

Another Valley nursing home was just added to the list, the Valley Oaks Care Center on Selfridge Street in East Liverpool.

Medicare and Medicaid will closely monitor the East Liverpool center over the next few months. It will then be re-evaluated to hopefully show improvement or else it will be kicked out of the Medicaid-Medicare program.

State inspectors found 30 violations there in the last year, including staff giving out the wrong medications and not doing enough to treat bed sores.

Ohio has six other facilities on the list, the closet being the Greenbriar Center on South Avenue in Boardman.

WKBN is looking more into the conditions of the nursing home and how they may change now that it’s part of the Special Focus Facilities Initiative.

