AP source: Free agent Derrick Rose agrees to deal with Cavs

Rose will get a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum

By Published: Updated:
Derrick Rose Cleveland Cavaliers
(AP Photo/Darren Abate)

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the decision says free agent Derrick Rose has agreed to sign with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose, a former league MVP who has battled knee injuries, will get a one-year contract at the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million, said the person who spoke Monday to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has not announce the agreement.

Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists. The 28-year-old’s role with the Cavs is still to be determined. He could be used as a backup or start depending on what the team does with All-Star Kyrie Irving, who recently asked for a trade.

Rose drew interest from other teams. He met with Cleveland’s front office on Monday, when the team promoted Koby Altman to be their full-time general manger after he served as the interim GM since mid-June.

