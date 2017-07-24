AP sources: Free agent Derrick Rose meeting with Cavaliers

Rose is discussing a potential contract with Cleveland on Monday, according to the sources

FILE - In this March 25, 2017, file photo, New York Knicks' Derrick Rose stands on the court during a free throw attempt in the first half of an NBA basketball game against the San Antonio Spurs, in San Antonio. A person familiar with the negotiations says the Cleveland Cavaliers are discussing a contract with former NBA MVP Derrick Rose. The team is discussing a one-year deal with Rose, said the person who spoke Thursday, July 20, 2017, to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations say former MVP Derrick Rose is meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose is discussing a potential contract with Cleveland on Monday, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. The defending Eastern Conference champions have had serious discussions with Rose and his representatives over the past week.

The 28-year-old Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games.

The Cavaliers are way over the salary cap and can only offer Rose a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million.

Cleveland’s pursuit of Rose is coinciding with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving asking the team to trade him. Rose was initially viewed as a possible backup to Irving, but he could now be a starter if the Cavs make a deal.

