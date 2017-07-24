Charles “Charlie” L. Cain Obituary

BELOIT, Ohio – Charles “Charlie” Cain of Westville lake in Beloit, Ohio, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, July 24, 2017.

Charlie was born December 5, 1943, in Cameron, West Virginia, the son of the late Walter and Millicent Call.

Charlie retired from Alliance Tubular Products (PTC Alliance) after 30 years as a maintenance foreman. He served time in the Army as a heavy machine operator.

He was a 1961 graduate of West Branch High School.

He loved watching the Cleveland Indians and loved helping his children and grandchildren any moment he could and loved his puppy dog Jack!

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maxine Cain (Steele); his children, Michael and June Cain of Minerva (Son and Daughter in Law), Michael and Heidi Lebo of Beloit (Son in Law and Daughter), Cathy Cain and Tommy Helble of Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania (Daughter and Son in Law); his grandchildren, Mercedes and Buddy Lebo of Beloit, Crystin and Brent Walker of North Canton and his great-grandchildren, Shyla and Ellie of North Canton.

Charlie’s wish was to have private services with his family only.

Entombment will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Angels for Animals 4750 W. South Range Rd, Canfield, Ohio 44406 or your local no-kill animal shelter.

