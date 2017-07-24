Columbiana County girl gets wish to meet favorite weathermen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Kensington girl fighting against a brain tumor made a special trip to WKBN’s studios to meet her favorite weathermen.

Eleven-year-old Kasey Mikes was diagnosed with DIPG (diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma), a rare, inoperable brain tumor, in August. The disease affects children almost exclusively, causing problems speaking and with facial movements.

Since then, she has had chemotherapy and about 30 rounds of radiation.

In May, though, doctors said her tumor was growing.

It has been a difficult journey for Kasey, but she had one wish to make her happy, and that was to come see us at the station. She loves watching the weather, especially WKBN’s Meteorologist Paul Wetzl and Forecaster Rich Morgan.

Kasey’s mother, Holly Mikes, said it was a dream come true for her daughter.

“A couple years ago, we made a bucket list, just as a family, and one of them was to be on a TV show, so she’s pretty impressed that she’s at a TV studio, and for her, she’s meeting stars, super stars,” she said.

So on Monday, Kasey was given a behind-the-scenes’ tour of WKBN’s studio and even got to watch the noon newscast, live in the studio.

Paul Wetzl said he was impressed by Kasey’s fighting spirit. She had a smile that lit up the room and a positive attitude, despite her setbacks.

“She brought encouragement. When you see people push and push, and they want to keep going, that’s extremely special,” he said.

“It doesn’t look like she is going to let anything stop her. She’s on a roll here, and hopefully, we’ve helped to keep her going on a positive step,” Rich Morgan added.

Kasey has named her tumor Michael, which helps her identify an enemy she’s trying to beat.

That wasn’t on her mind Monday, though. It was all about achieving her dream.

Monday, Kasey was also presented with a certificate, saying she is now a Storm Team 27 Junior Meteorologist.

Kasey’s visit to WKBN View as list View as gallery Open Gallery