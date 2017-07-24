Columbus sitter pleads guilty to Benadryl death of 8-month-old

Lori Conley, 43, admitted to giving a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month-old and could receive 17 years in prison

Rick Reitzel, WCMH Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lori Conley, 43, admitted to giving a fatal dose of Benadryl to 8-month-old Haddix Mulkey on May 13, 2016.

Conley plead guilty to Involuntary Manslaughter, endangering a child and tampering with evidence and could receive as much as 17 years in prison.

Reynoldsburg Police said Conley gave the baby the Benadryl to put him to sleep. Assistant Franklin County Prosecutor Kara Keating said Conley admitted to giving the baby two Benadryl tablets. Medics were called out to Conley’s home on Hammond Drive around 2:20 p.m. that day on report of an unresponsive infant. Mulkey was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Franklin County Judge Julie Lynch ordered a pre-sentence agreement (PSI) before Conley will be sentenced on September 5th.

