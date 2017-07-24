Effort to stop frack waste will be on Youngstown ballots for 7th time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A familiar issue will be back on the ballot for the seventh time in Youngstown.

Over 2,000 signatures were submitted Monday to get a drinking water protection Community Bill of Rights on the November ballot.

The measure would prohibit dumping, injecting, and transporting frack waste in Youngstown.

A second part — which would mandate water and sewer bill payments not be allowed to go to private developers — is new. Instead, those payments would go to improve water infrastructure for people who have been paying for it.

“That needs to be used to fix our drinking water pipes so that we have safe drinking water. We don’t want to become Flint, Michigan,” Lynn Anderson said.

In four years, voters have defeated the measure six times.

