Elsie Louise (Duncan) Daurio Obituary

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania – Elsie Louise (Duncan) D’Aurio, 97, of New Castle, formerly of Harlansburg Road, passed away peacefully Monday evening, July 24, 2017 in Rhodes Estates.

Mrs. D’Aurio was born on May 17, 1920 in Shenango Township, a daughter of the late James G. and Mattie Smiley Duncan.

A lifelong area resident, she attended New Castle High School.

Elsie, along with her husband, John, owned and operated the D’Aurio Farm Market in New Castle for more than 30 years.

Her husband, John L. D’Aurio, whom she married February 7, 1942, preceded her in death on May 6, 2003.

Left to cherish her memory are three daughters, Carol Sickafuse and her husband, Dave, of New Castle, Cheryl Thompson and her husband, Bryan, of Wampum and Cherie D’Aurio Dettore and her partner, Kimberly Adams, of Virginia Beach, Virginia; two sons, John D’Aurio, Jr. and his wife, Esther, of New Castle and Edward D’Aurio and his wife, Cleo, of Suffolk, Virginia; 11 grandchildren, Beth, Jessica, John-John, Christopher, Courtney, Paula, Jenny, Travis, Evie, Ben and Gina; 25 great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elsie was preceded in death by a son, Arthur D’Aurio; four sisters, Bertha Esposito, Esther Henry, Velma Cunningham and Florence Duncan and four brothers, Clifford, Kenneth, James and Lawrence Duncan.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 111 W. Falls St., New Castle.

A funeral service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, July 28 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matt Bupp, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, New Castle.

Please visit www.mcgoniglefuneralhomeandcrematory.com to send online condolences to the Daurio family.



