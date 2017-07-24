Four Penguin football players earn Preseason Conference honors

The Youngstown State football team has four players on the 2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team
Offensive Tackle Justin Spencer, center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, linebacker Armand Dellovade and punter Mark Schuler all received preseason accolades.
Senior Justin Spencer has started all 39 games in his YSU career. He was a second-team All-MVFC selection in 2016 after earning an honorable-mention nod as a sophomore in 2015.
Junior Vitas Hrynkiewicz started all 16 games at center last season in his first year with the program in 2016.
Junior Armand Dellovade recorded 105 total tackles, including 70 solo stops a year ago, the most by a Penguin since 2006.
Sophomore Mark Schuler averaged 42.5 yards per kick, while drilling 16 punts of more than 50 yards. His season average was a school-record for a freshman and ranked second in school history for season average.
2017 Missouri Valley Football Preseason Team
QUARTERBACK
Taryn Christion, SDSU 6-2 220 Jr. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt High
RUNNING BACK
Lance Dunn, NDSU 5-9 207 Jr. Waterloo (Iowa) Waterloo West High
Steve McShane, WIU 5-8 185 Jr. Freeport (Ill.) High
Brady Mengarelli, SDSU 5-10 195 Sr. Prescott (Ariz.) High
FULLBACK
Kane Louscher, SDSU 6-2 245 Sr. Mason City (Iowa) Newman Catholic
WIDE RECEIVER
Malik Earl, MSU 6-3 217 Sr. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Santa Fe High
Spencer Schnell, ILS 5-9 185 Jr. Elkhart (Ind.) High
Jake Wieneke, SDSU 6-4 215 Sr. Maple Grove (Minn.) High
TIGHT END
Dallas Goedert, SDSU 6-5 260 Sr. Britton (S.D.) Britton-Hecla High
OFFENSIVE LINE
Jacob Judd, WIU 6-3 300 Sr. Clinton (Iowa) High
Charlie Harmon, SDSU 6-6 300 Sr. O’Fallon (Ill.) O’Fallon Township High
Vitas Hrynkiewicz, YSU 6-4 300 Jr. Somerset (N.J.) Immaculata High
Jacob Ohnesorge, SDSU 6-3 295 Sr. Waunakee (Wis.) High
Austin Olsen, SIU 6-5 320 Sr. Chicago (Ill.) Lincoln Way North
Justin Spencer, YSU 6-5 305 Sr. Indiana (Pa.) High
LONG SNAPPER
James Fisher, NDSU 6-2 222 Sr. Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson High
PLACE KICKER
Jerry Nunez, INS 5-11 185 So. Naples (Fla.) High
DEFENSIVE LINE
Colby Isbell, MSU 6-3 239 Sr. Rogers (Ark.) Heritage High
Dalton Keene, ILS 6-4 280 Sr. Jacksonville (Ill.) High
Greg Menard, NDSU 6-2 238 Sr. Lakeville (Minn.) Lakeville North High
Kellen Soulek, SDSU 6-5 315 Sr. Yankton (S.D.) High
Nate Tanguay, NDSU 6-4 293 Sr. Mukwonago (Wis.) High
LINEBACKER
Armand Dellovade, YSU 6-0 210 Jr. Imperial (Pa.) West Allegheny High
Nick DeLuca, NDSU 6-3 248 Sr. Omaha (Neb.) Millard North High
Jared Farley, UNI 5-11 221 Sr. Cedar Falls (Iowa) High
Christian Rozeboom, SDSU 6-2 225 So. Sioux Center (Iowa) High
Brett Taylor, WIU 6-2 230 Sr. Macomb (Ill.) High
DEFENSIVE BACK
Tre Dempsey, NDSU 5-10 184 Sr. Lakeland (Fla.) High
Robbie Grimsley, NDSU 6-0 195 Jr. Hutchinson (Minn.) High
Davontae Harris, ILS 6-0 205 Sr. Wichita (Kan.) South
Alec Kocour, ILS 6-0 200 Sr. Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial
Malcolm Washington, UNI 6-2 172 Sr. Houston (Texas) Alief Elsik High
PUNTER
Mark Schuler, YSU 6-5 250 So. New Middletown (Ohio) Springfield High
RETURN SPECIALIST
Deion Holliman, MSU 5-9 190 Sr. Camden (Ark.) Fairview High
.