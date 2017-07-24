Four Penguin football players earn Preseason Conference honors

The Youngstown State football team has four players on the 2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team

By Published:
Four Penguins earn Preseason honors

The Youngstown State football team has four players on the 2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team

Offensive Tackle Justin Spencer, center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, linebacker Armand Dellovade and punter Mark Schuler all received preseason accolades.

Senior Justin Spencer has started all 39 games in his YSU career. He was a second-team All-MVFC selection in 2016 after earning an honorable-mention nod as a sophomore in 2015.

Junior Vitas Hrynkiewicz started all 16 games at center last season in his first year with the program in 2016.

Junior Armand Dellovade recorded 105 total tackles, including 70 solo stops a year ago, the most by a Penguin since 2006.

Sophomore Mark Schuler averaged 42.5 yards per kick, while drilling 16 punts of more than 50 yards. His season average was a school-record for a freshman and ranked second in school history for season average.

2017 Missouri Valley Football Preseason Team

QUARTERBACK
Taryn Christion, SDSU 6-2 220 Jr. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt High

RUNNING BACK
Lance Dunn, NDSU 5-9 207 Jr. Waterloo (Iowa) Waterloo West High
Steve McShane, WIU 5-8 185 Jr. Freeport (Ill.) High
Brady Mengarelli, SDSU 5-10 195 Sr. Prescott (Ariz.) High

FULLBACK
Kane Louscher, SDSU 6-2 245 Sr. Mason City (Iowa) Newman Catholic

WIDE RECEIVER
Malik Earl, MSU 6-3 217 Sr. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Santa Fe High
Spencer Schnell, ILS 5-9 185 Jr. Elkhart (Ind.) High
Jake Wieneke, SDSU 6-4 215 Sr. Maple Grove (Minn.) High

TIGHT END
Dallas Goedert, SDSU 6-5 260 Sr. Britton (S.D.) Britton-Hecla High

OFFENSIVE LINE
Jacob Judd, WIU 6-3 300 Sr. Clinton (Iowa) High
Charlie Harmon, SDSU 6-6 300 Sr. O’Fallon (Ill.) O’Fallon Township High
Vitas Hrynkiewicz, YSU 6-4 300 Jr. Somerset (N.J.) Immaculata High
Jacob Ohnesorge, SDSU 6-3 295 Sr. Waunakee (Wis.) High
Austin Olsen, SIU 6-5 320 Sr. Chicago (Ill.) Lincoln Way North
Justin Spencer, YSU 6-5 305 Sr. Indiana (Pa.) High

LONG SNAPPER
James Fisher, NDSU 6-2 222 Sr. Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson High

PLACE KICKER
Jerry Nunez, INS 5-11 185 So. Naples (Fla.) High

DEFENSIVE LINE
Colby Isbell, MSU 6-3 239 Sr. Rogers (Ark.) Heritage High
Dalton Keene, ILS 6-4 280 Sr. Jacksonville (Ill.) High
Greg Menard, NDSU 6-2 238 Sr. Lakeville (Minn.) Lakeville North High
Kellen Soulek, SDSU 6-5 315 Sr. Yankton (S.D.) High
Nate Tanguay, NDSU 6-4 293 Sr. Mukwonago (Wis.) High

LINEBACKER
Armand Dellovade, YSU 6-0 210 Jr. Imperial (Pa.) West Allegheny High
Nick DeLuca, NDSU 6-3 248 Sr. Omaha (Neb.) Millard North High
Jared Farley, UNI 5-11 221 Sr. Cedar Falls (Iowa) High
Christian Rozeboom, SDSU 6-2 225 So. Sioux Center (Iowa) High
Brett Taylor, WIU 6-2 230 Sr. Macomb (Ill.) High

DEFENSIVE BACK
Tre Dempsey, NDSU 5-10 184 Sr. Lakeland (Fla.) High
Robbie Grimsley, NDSU 6-0 195 Jr. Hutchinson (Minn.) High
Davontae Harris, ILS 6-0 205 Sr. Wichita (Kan.) South
Alec Kocour, ILS 6-0 200 Sr. Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial
Malcolm Washington, UNI 6-2 172 Sr. Houston (Texas) Alief Elsik High

PUNTER
Mark Schuler, YSU 6-5 250 So. New Middletown (Ohio) Springfield High

RETURN SPECIALIST
Deion Holliman, MSU 5-9 190 Sr. Camden (Ark.) Fairview High

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s