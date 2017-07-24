Four Penguin football players earn Preseason Conference honors

The Youngstown State football team has four players on the 2017 Missouri Valley Football Conference Preseason Team

Offensive Tackle Justin Spencer, center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, linebacker Armand Dellovade and punter Mark Schuler all received preseason accolades.

Senior Justin Spencer has started all 39 games in his YSU career. He was a second-team All-MVFC selection in 2016 after earning an honorable-mention nod as a sophomore in 2015.

Junior Vitas Hrynkiewicz started all 16 games at center last season in his first year with the program in 2016.

Junior Armand Dellovade recorded 105 total tackles, including 70 solo stops a year ago, the most by a Penguin since 2006.

Sophomore Mark Schuler averaged 42.5 yards per kick, while drilling 16 punts of more than 50 yards. His season average was a school-record for a freshman and ranked second in school history for season average.

2017 Missouri Valley Football Preseason Team

QUARTERBACK

Taryn Christion, SDSU 6-2 220 Jr. Sioux Falls (S.D.) Roosevelt High

RUNNING BACK

Lance Dunn, NDSU 5-9 207 Jr. Waterloo (Iowa) Waterloo West High

Steve McShane, WIU 5-8 185 Jr. Freeport (Ill.) High

Brady Mengarelli, SDSU 5-10 195 Sr. Prescott (Ariz.) High

FULLBACK

Kane Louscher, SDSU 6-2 245 Sr. Mason City (Iowa) Newman Catholic

WIDE RECEIVER

Malik Earl, MSU 6-3 217 Sr. Oklahoma City (Okla.) Santa Fe High

Spencer Schnell, ILS 5-9 185 Jr. Elkhart (Ind.) High

Jake Wieneke, SDSU 6-4 215 Sr. Maple Grove (Minn.) High

TIGHT END

Dallas Goedert, SDSU 6-5 260 Sr. Britton (S.D.) Britton-Hecla High

OFFENSIVE LINE

Jacob Judd, WIU 6-3 300 Sr. Clinton (Iowa) High

Charlie Harmon, SDSU 6-6 300 Sr. O’Fallon (Ill.) O’Fallon Township High

Vitas Hrynkiewicz, YSU 6-4 300 Jr. Somerset (N.J.) Immaculata High

Jacob Ohnesorge, SDSU 6-3 295 Sr. Waunakee (Wis.) High

Austin Olsen, SIU 6-5 320 Sr. Chicago (Ill.) Lincoln Way North

Justin Spencer, YSU 6-5 305 Sr. Indiana (Pa.) High

LONG SNAPPER

James Fisher, NDSU 6-2 222 Sr. Bloomington (Minn.) Jefferson High

PLACE KICKER

Jerry Nunez, INS 5-11 185 So. Naples (Fla.) High

DEFENSIVE LINE

Colby Isbell, MSU 6-3 239 Sr. Rogers (Ark.) Heritage High

Dalton Keene, ILS 6-4 280 Sr. Jacksonville (Ill.) High

Greg Menard, NDSU 6-2 238 Sr. Lakeville (Minn.) Lakeville North High

Kellen Soulek, SDSU 6-5 315 Sr. Yankton (S.D.) High

Nate Tanguay, NDSU 6-4 293 Sr. Mukwonago (Wis.) High

LINEBACKER

Armand Dellovade, YSU 6-0 210 Jr. Imperial (Pa.) West Allegheny High

Nick DeLuca, NDSU 6-3 248 Sr. Omaha (Neb.) Millard North High

Jared Farley, UNI 5-11 221 Sr. Cedar Falls (Iowa) High

Christian Rozeboom, SDSU 6-2 225 So. Sioux Center (Iowa) High

Brett Taylor, WIU 6-2 230 Sr. Macomb (Ill.) High

DEFENSIVE BACK

Tre Dempsey, NDSU 5-10 184 Sr. Lakeland (Fla.) High

Robbie Grimsley, NDSU 6-0 195 Jr. Hutchinson (Minn.) High

Davontae Harris, ILS 6-0 205 Sr. Wichita (Kan.) South

Alec Kocour, ILS 6-0 200 Sr. Waukesha (Wis.) Catholic Memorial

Malcolm Washington, UNI 6-2 172 Sr. Houston (Texas) Alief Elsik High

PUNTER

Mark Schuler, YSU 6-5 250 So. New Middletown (Ohio) Springfield High

RETURN SPECIALIST

Deion Holliman, MSU 5-9 190 Sr. Camden (Ark.) Fairview High