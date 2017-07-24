Fugitive of the Week: Investigators looking for suspect facing felony charge

By Published: Updated:
Jimmy Torres

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, wanted on a felony warrant.

Jimmy R. Torres, 31, is charged with obstructing official business. A warrant for his arrest was issued on June 28.

Investigators described Torres as a Hispanic man, about 6’2″ tall and 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the U. S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411)

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.

