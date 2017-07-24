Fugitive of the Week: Man charged with selling heroin in Mahoning County

MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – U.S. Marshals are looking for a man, charged with heroin trafficking in Mahoning County.

Michael J. Hopkins, 26, was indicted on several drug trafficking charges after an investigation by the Mahoning County Drug Task Force. A warrant for his arrest was issued in April.

Hopkins is described as an African American man, approximately 5’9″ tall and 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Those with information are asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Tipline by calling 1-866-4WANTED, or by texting keyword “WANTED” and tip to TIP411 (847411).

Tipsters may remain anonymous, and reward money may be available.