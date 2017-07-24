‘Gene Huber will be there:’ Outspoken Trump supporter comes to Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Political supporters are known for being outspoken and passionate — but then there’s a man who considers himself President Donald Trump’s personal cheerleader.

“I would like to be called the Ambassador of We The People Movement,” Gene Huber said.

Monday night, there was already one person in line at Covelli Centre for President Donald Trump’s rally there Tuesday night: Huber.

See, arriving early to rallies and rallying behind President Trump got Huber a unique meeting with the man himself on Feb. 18 at a rally in Melbourne, Florida.

“He just pointed at me and said, ‘You. I saw you on TV saying you love Trump. Just let Trump do what he’s got to do,'” Huber said. “And then he sorta turned and he said, ‘Come here.’

“My life has changed since his hug. And my goal is to do things in the future for this president.”

So, traveling to presidential rallies is Huber’s new passion. And it brought him here to Youngstown for Tuesday’s event.

“My first three were in Florida,” Huber said. “Since Feb. 18 in Melbourne, I’ve been to Harrisburg, Pa., I went to Iowa a couple weeks ago. So yes, wherever he has it, doesn’t matter where it is, Gene Huber will be there.”

And he’ll be wearing the shirt he made of his moment on stage with President Trump in support of the movement he calls “We The People.”

“We want to be the foot soldiers for our President on the ground,” Huber said.

Huber says since his moment on Feb. 18, his personal Twitter page following has gone from 120 to nearly 11,000 followers.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.