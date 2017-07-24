‘Gene Huber will be there:’ Outspoken Trump supporter comes to Youngstown

Huber was brought on stage by Trump on Feb. 18 in Florida; He was already in line at Covelli Centre on Monday

By Published: Updated:
Political supporters are known for being outspoken and passionate -- but then there's a man who considers himself President Donald Trump's personal cheerleader.
Gene Huber

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Political supporters are known for being outspoken and passionate — but then there’s a man who considers himself President Donald Trump’s personal cheerleader.

“I would like to be called the Ambassador of We The People Movement,” Gene Huber said.

Monday night, there was already one person in line at Covelli Centre for President Donald Trump’s rally there Tuesday night: Huber.

See, arriving early to rallies and rallying behind President Trump got Huber a unique meeting with the man himself on Feb. 18 at a rally in Melbourne, Florida.

“He just pointed at me and said, ‘You. I saw you on TV saying you love Trump. Just let Trump do what he’s got to do,'” Huber said. “And then he sorta turned and he said, ‘Come here.’

“My life has changed since his hug. And my goal is to do things in the future for this president.”

So, traveling to presidential rallies is Huber’s new passion. And it brought him here to Youngstown for Tuesday’s event.

“My first three were in Florida,” Huber said. “Since Feb. 18 in Melbourne, I’ve been to Harrisburg, Pa., I went to Iowa a couple weeks ago. So yes, wherever he has it, doesn’t matter where it is, Gene Huber will be there.”

And he’ll be wearing the shirt he made of his moment on stage with President Trump in support of the movement he calls “We The People.”

“We want to be the foot soldiers for our President on the ground,” Huber said.

Huber says since his moment on Feb. 18, his personal Twitter page following has gone from 120 to nearly 11,000 followers.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s