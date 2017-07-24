‘He’s the only thing moving:’ High-security set for Trump visit

Trump's rally means delays for the area, as drivers will be detoured from routes he will travel throughout the day

Be sure to expect high-security downtown Tuesday when President Donald Trump comes to town for a rally at Covelli Centre.

Tim Dimoff — who worked as an Akron police officer for 20 years and in private security for another 20 — says security for Trump’s visit started weeks ago.

“All the roads he travels have been checked,” Dimoff said. “Overpasses. Underpasses. Man holes.”

Trump visited the Valley last year, outside at the Canfield fair. But with this appearance coming inside Covelli Centre, Dimoff says that makes the secret service’s job a lot easier.

“Inside, you can contain it,” he said. “You can control the people that come in and you can search the people that come in.”

Trump’s visit will also mean delays for the area. Drivers will be detoured from routes the president will travel throughout the day.

“So the restriction is wherever he goes, nobody else goes,” Dimoff said. “He’s the only thing moving.”

As of Monday night, the fences are already up at Covelli Center. Dimoff says around-the-clock security will be in the building until the President leaves.

There will also be delays at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, where Trump is expected to land at 5:20 p.m.

And the world will be watching.

“A big spotlight is coming to Youngstown and the world,” Dimoff said.

You can watch President Trump’s speech live starting at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It will be streamed on WKBN.com and broadcast on MyYTV.

