James R. “Jim” Brown Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – James R. “Jim” Brown passed away Monday, July 24.

Jim was born October 23, 1942 in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

He worked for Rockwell in New Castle and was a former chef.

Jim enjoyed cooking, gardening bird watching, was an avid reader and history buff.

He leaves behind his wife, Diane L. Brown; ten children; 13 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the donor’s choice.

There is no service information at this time. Arrangements are being handled by John Flynn Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



