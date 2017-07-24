JFK won the D7 State Title a year ago; what will they do for an encore?

2017 Warren JFK Football Preview

Head Coach: Jeff Bayuk, 4th season at JFK (27-11)

Last Season: 14-1 (4-1), Tied-1st place in NCL (Division VII State Champions)

Division: VII

The Good News

After 36 years in the coaching business, Jeff Bayuk saw one of his team’s advance and win the state championship. For the second time in school history, JFK was crowned state champion as the Eagles scored 24 unanswered points to defeat Minster 24-6 on December 3 in the ‘Horseshoe’. JFK will return their starting quarterback – Greg Valent – who threw for 725 yards and completed 59.5% of his tosses (78-131) while connecting on 6 touchdown throws. The team’s leading receiver Hyland Burton caught 21 passes for 254 yards and 6 touchdowns. Burton also intercepted 3 passes on defense. Linebacker Alec Burzynski also will be back in the fold for a defense which allowed less than 100-yards per game and 7-points per contest. Burzynski intercepted a pair of passes as a junior. Last season, Isaac Hadley and Chris Urchek gave opposing offensive lines fits in trying to block the two defensive ends. Look for more of the same this year. Dom Scott and Thomas Yanovich are set to return as well.

2017 Schedule

Aug. 24 – at Champion, 7

Sept. 1 – LaBrae, 7

Sept. 9 – Girard, 7

Sept. 16 – Crestview, 7

Sept. 23 – at Steubenville Catholic Central, 7

Sept. 29 – at Trinity, 7

Oct. 7 – Royal Imperial Collegiate Prep, 1

Oct. 13 – Cleveland Central Catholic, 7

Oct. 20 – at Cleveland VASJ, 7

Oct. 27 – at St. Thomas Aquinas, 7

Challenges

JFK lost their top three running threats including the Division VII All-Northeast Inland Offensive Player of the Year Evan Boyd (Boyd – 1703 yards rushing, 12 TDs; Ross Nocera – 257 yards rushing, 2 TDs; Jacob Coates – 143 rushing yards & 113 receiving yards) as well as their second leading receiver (Danny McCartney – 15 catches, 152 yards). Offensive lineman Bruce Johnson anchored the line a year ago for the ground game to gain over 200-yards rushing per contest. On defense, the team must replace a slew of talented players including linebacker Ryan Lee and defensive back Joe Millard (3 INTs). Justin Bofenkamp graduated as well this past Spring after serving as the team’s kicker and punter. Bofenkamp averaged 31.9 yards per boot last Fall.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: 58.9% (66-46)

Playoff Appearances: 5

Playoff Record: 8-4

NCL Record: 16-11

NCL Championships: 3 (2016, 2015, 2012)

*-JFK joined the NCL in 2011.

2016 Results

Eagles 24 Minster 6*

Eagles 48 Harvest Prep 7*

Eagles 48 St. Paul 13*

Eagles 16 Mogadore 3*

Eagles 38 Toronto 0*

Eagles 28 St. Thomas Aquinas 27 OT

Villa Angela 14 Eagles 10

Eagles 27 Cleveland Central Catholic 10

Eagles 47 Valley Christian 7

Eagles 44 Trinity 0

Eagles 14 Steubenville Catholic Central 0

Eagles 34 Crestview 0

Eagles 28 Girard 7

Eagles 17 LaBrae 0

Eagles 55 Keystone (PA) 0

*-Post-Season

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 31.9 (12th in Area)

Total Offense: 288.7

Passing Offense: 74.0

Rushing Offense: 214.7

Scoring Defense: 6.5 (1st in Area)

Total Defense: 82.7

Passing Defense: 56.7

Rushing Defense: 26.0

…The Eagles registered an average of 31.9 points per game last season. The last time, JFK averaged more points per game in a season was in 2007 (35.6).

Key Number

Last year, JFK’s defense started of the season with five shutouts in their first six games. Prior to last season, it took the Eagles’ defense 89 games to post 5 shutouts.