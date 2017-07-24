KKR’s Internet Brands buying WebMD in $2.8B deal

NEW YORK (AP) — KKR is buying health information website WebMD in a deal valued at about $2.8 billion.

WebMD Health Corp. announced in February that it was looking at its strategic options, including a possible sale.

KKR’s Internet Brands, an online media and software services provider and subsidiary of KKR, will pay $66.50 per WebMD share. That’s an approximately 20 percent premium to the New York company’s Friday closing price of $55.19.

WebMD’s board has approved the transaction, which is targeted to close in the fourth quarter.

WebMD’s stock jumped more than 17 percent in premarket Monday trading.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)