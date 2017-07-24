Liberty police: Suspect admitted to selling drugs after losing job

LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was jailed Saturday after admitting to Liberty police officers that he was selling drugs, according to a police report.

Cyrano Clay, 29, was pulled over on Belmont Avenue after police noted several traffic violations, including driving without rear license plate illumination.

Police said Clay, who was driving, and his passenger appeared nervous during the stop, and the car smelled like marijuana. Clay was found to have a warrant for his arrest, and he didn’t have a valid license, the report stated.

Police said under the driver’s seat of the car was a purple Crown Royal bag containing a large bag of marijuana, a plastic bag containing a purple-colored powdery substance, several bags and an assortment of pills wrapped in paper. A digital scale was found in the cup holder as well as packages of small balloons, according to police.

Police said Clay also had a loaded handgun in the car.

The passenger, who denied knowledge of the items, was released.

Clay admitted to carrying the handgun for protection although police said he didn’t have a concealed carry permit. While on his way to the jail, he admitted to selling drugs because he lost his job and was trying to make a living, according to a police report.

Police said Clay said the powdery substance wasn’t heroin, but he wouldn’t tell investigators what it was. Police said initial tests showed a positive indication for LSD, but it will be sent for further testing.

The pills were found to be a muscle relaxant, available only by prescription.

Clay is charged with drug trafficking, carrying a concealed weapon, drug possession, possession of criminal tools, driving without a valid license and improper handling of firearms in a motor vehicle.

He had a court appearance Monday in Girard Municipal Court, where bond was set at $50,000. A preliminary hearing was set for 9 a.m. Wednesday.