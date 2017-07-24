Memorial seeks another strong start as the Red Devils look to fill the void that Koullias left

2017 Campbell Memorial Football Preview

Head Coach: Ed Rozum, 18th season (109-71)

Last Season: 4-6 (2-4), T-5th place AAC Blue Tier

Division: VI (Region 21)

The Good News

Junior defensive lineman Raysean Hicks returns after being tabbed as a 1st-team All-AAC Blue Tier pick. Hicks and his defensive teammates posted the lowest defensive scoring average (20.0) since 2011 (16.5). Senior quarterback Darion Jones is also back after throwing for 334 yards and rushing for another 301. He threw for 4 touchdowns and ran for 5. Seniors Brandon Liggens and Antwane McMeans each had strong junior campaigns. Liggens (28 attempts, 182 yards) and McMeans (18 attempts, 117 yards) each gained 6.5 yards per carry while filling in for Yianni Koullias. Liggens finished third on the team in receiving yards per catch (17.7 average) while McMeans led the Red Devils in catches (12) and receiving yards (75).

2017 Schedule

Aug. 25 – Valley Christian, 7

Sept. 1 – at Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy, 7

Sept. 8 – East Palestine, 7

Sept. 15 – LaBrae, 7

Sept. 22 – at Liberty, 7

Sept. 29 – Girard, 7

Oct. 6 – at Struthers, 7

Oct. 13 – at Champion, 7

Oct. 20 – Brookfield, 7

Oct. 27 – at Newton Falls, 7

Challenges

The Red Devils will be without a handful of standouts this season. Yianni Koullias, Memorial’s star runner, has since graduated after a senior campaign which saw him rush for over 1,500 yards (1578) and score 16 offensive touchdowns (15 rushing, 1 receiving). They’ll also be without two All-League offensive linemen in Ignatius Horvath and Andrew Van Jura. The offensive front allowed Koullias and the other runners to gain 227.5 rushing yards per game. Coach Rozum also must replace Seth Jackson, defensive lineman, who earned All-AAC Second-Team honors last Fall.

Last 10 Years

Overall Winning Percentage: .447 (46-57)

Playoff Appearances: 2

Playoff Record: 1-2

League Championships: 2 (2010, 2011)

League Record: 27-31*

*-2007 Metro Athletic Conference; 2008-2016 All-American Conference

2016 Results

Red Devils 35 Newton Falls 0

Brookfield 22 Red Devils 7

Red Devils 32 Champion 16

Struthers 28 Red Devils 0

Girard 41 Red Devils 35

Liberty 20 Red Devils 14

LaBrae 28 Red Devils 19

Red Devils 35 Pymatuning Valley 0

Red Devils 32 CVCA 14

Lakeview 31 Red Devils 21

2016 Team Stats

Scoring Offense: 23.0 (34th in Area)

Total Offense: 261.4

Passing Offense: 33.9

Rushing Offense: 227.5

Scoring Defense: 20.0 (18th in Area)

Total Defense: 268.4

…In 2016, Memorial averaged 23.0 points per game throughout the year. That figure was the highest since 2012 when the Red Devils posted 25.9 points per contest.

Key Number

The last time, the Red Devils defeated a team who finished with a winning record was on September 14, 2012 when Memorial was victorious in a road game at Jefferson (20-14). The Falcons closed out the 2012 season with an 8-2 mark.

Featured Stat

Since Coach Rozum’s return to the sidelines, Memorial has improved by one-win per season as the defensive scoring has decreased each year as well.

2016: 4-6 (+1)/20.0 (+3.1)

2015: 3-7 (+1)/23.1 (+10.5)

2014: 2-8/33.6