Niles crime activity: Shots fired at people driving on US-422

Friday, July 14

12:15 a.m. — 1300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., police said a Warren man was taken to the hospital for a suspected overdose. He told police that he smoked marijuana, but police reported finding a pipe, needle and other drug items in his room at the Days Inn, according to a police report. Charges are pending.

1:54 p.m. — 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., report of approximately $1,000 worth of equipment missing from Hubbard Music.

Saturday, July 15

7:19 a.m. — 5300 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., a man who wasn’t breathing was found in a Buick parked in a lot. Police said an overdose was suspected.

9:55 p.m. — 5000 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., two people said they were on US-422 when they merged in front of a black Nissan Maxima. They said a man driving the Maxima then started to chase them, driving into oncoming traffic to get in front of them. The driver then hit his brakes, attempting to cause an accident, according to a police report. The victims told police that the man pulled out a gun, fired three shots at them and said he was going to kill them and run them off the road. The victims wrecked into a telephone pole in front of Walgreens while the Maxima continued into Warren. Warren police were unable to find the vehicle.

Sunday, July 16

12:01 a.m. — 100 block of S. Bentley Ave., a man reported that a woman he knows forced her way into his home overnight. He said he gave the woman $30 and she left.

2:35 p.m. — 2100 block of Robbins Ave., report of cars that were keyed and tires slashed at the Peppertree Apartments.

3:02 p.m. — 100 block of North Rd. SE, a man was taken to the hospital for a suspected heroin overdose.

Monday, July 17

7:43 a.m. — 300 block of Pratt St., Carrie Bobbie, 40, arrested and charged with theft and possession of drug paraphernalia. A woman reported seeing Bobbie breaking into her car. Police said a pipe was found in Bobbie’s purse as well as property from the car.

Tuesday, July 18

5:07 p.m. — 300 block of W. Park Ave., a warning was issued after a complaint about a man going door to door soliciting, saying he works for Dish TV.

Wednesday, July 19

4:16 a.m. — 1200 block of N. High Rd. SE, Dennis Minor, 35, charged with aggravated menacing and assault. A woman in the Timber Creek Apartments told police that Minor charged at her and screamed at her because he was angry that she had been at a friend’s house. Later, he returned and took her cell phone and shoved her, she told police. The woman said Minor had a gun in his jacket at the time. Police chased Minor, but he disappeared into a wooded area near the apartments, according to a police report.

8:09 a.m. — 500 block of High Ave., a woman reported finding a toddler behind her house. The child’s father said the toddler unlocked the door and was able to escape. A report was sent to Children Services, but no charges were filed.

7:04 p.m. — 200 block of Trumbull Dr., reported damage to landscaping.

Friday, July 21

7:42 a.m. — 100 block of Beaver Ave., reported theft of a vehicle.

Saturday, July 22

3 p.m. — 5500 block of Youngstown Warren Rd., the body of a man was found in a box truck near the Eastwood Mall. Police said the man’s family reported him missing early Saturday, although his death does not appear suspicious.

