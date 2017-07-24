Ohio man accidentally shoots, kills self after crashing into girlfriend’s car

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — Police in Newark are investigating a shooting out of a possible domestic situation that left one person dead.

According to Newark dispatchers, emergency crews were called to a shooting near 21st Street and Log Pond Drive. Police initially treated the scene as an active shooter situation, but have since canceled the request.

Police said it appears the shooting stemmed from an apparent domestic situation.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles leaving Walmart, heading south on 21st Street. A woman, Sarah E. Bennett, 26, was being chased by her boyfriend, Phillip Lee Parker II, 29, police said.

At some point during the chase, Bennett stopped her vehicle and put the car into reverse. When her car collided with the other car, Parker accidentally shot himself, police said.

Police said Parker then got out of the car and started shooting toward Bennett, hitting her once. She ran towards a local business.

The man then stumbled over the curb and fell over, police said. Witnesses tried to revive him but were unable to save his life.

Parker has a criminal history including charges of sexual assault, aggravated assault, trafficking in drugs and domestic violence, according to police.

Bennett’s injuries are said to be non life-threatening. A child, who was in her car at the time of the shooting, was unharmed.