Ohio sends info to Trump’s voting commission investigating fraud

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said he sent the commission a series of web links to publicly available data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Ohio is handing over some information to President Trump’s voting commission looking into fraud.

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted said he sent the commission a series of web links to publicly available data. The links include the state’s online voter database and reports of voter fraud investigations conducted after the 2012, 2014, and 2016 elections.

“We believe the accountability system in Ohio elections can be a model for other states to follow in pursuing the goal of making it easy to vote and hard to cheat,” Husted said.

He said he withheld the last four digits of voters’ Social Security numbers and driver’s license information, which is not publicly available.

