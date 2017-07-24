Parking complicates as Crickets’ Queen of Hearts pot grows large

The jackpot is now around $200,000; People have been getting shuttled to the Youngstown bar from two locations

As of Monday, the Queen of Hearts still hasn't shown her face at Crickets on Midlothian Boulevard in Youngstown. The jackpot is now around $200,000.

However, it’s become such a hot ticket that parking is becoming an issue.

For the last few weeks, the bar has had a shuttle service from both Giannios Candy on Youngstown-Poland Road and Utopia Nightclub on Midlothian Blvd. to help out with the parking overflow.

Youngstown police has also been adding patrols to the area to keep traffic moving along Midlothian.

While some neighbors have had issues with people blocking there driveways or parking without asking, some see it a little differently.

“You know, there’s some older people or some people who don’t want to walk as far,” said Robert Yambar, who lives next to Crickets. “So we figured, why not let a few cars park here?”

“Right about $75,000 — when our jackpot hit that amount — that’s when the parking started getting a little overwhelming,” Crickets General Manager Amanda Piatt said. “So we’ve been using whatever we can in the area and everyone’s been real great with it.”

Crickets has its ‘Queen of Hearts’ drawing every Monday at 8 p.m. No winner was picked Monday, so there’s still at least eight weeks left on the board.

